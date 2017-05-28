Bricks commemorate World War II veterans in Veterans Memorial Park

By Published:
courtesy Carly Willis KSN

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jack Knight, an army veteran from World War II, points at the granite monument in Veterans Memorial Park with a serious look on his face and love in his heart.

The monument and the 1,500 bricks surrounding it, with names of World War II veterans etched into them, made for a proud display for people like Knight.

“This is something. I’ll come back when it’s quieter and I can see it all and take photographs too,” Knight said.

Wanting some quiet time with the monument is fair. Sunday, a service commemorating the completion of the World War II Memorial at Veterans Memorial park included a gun salute and a flyover.

“Oh, it’s beautiful,” veteran Bob Rogers of Wichita said as the planes from LLoyd Stearman Field flew over.

Rogers, Knight and veteran Freddy Simon sat together Sunday afternoon and drank in the monument, the people, and all the “thanks” they were receiving from thankful folks.

The monument project was nicknamed “Operation Kilroy” after the popular sketched character with the long nose, peeping over a ledge with the words “Kilroy was here” next to it. Kilroy surfaced during World War II but veterans with the project do not know his origin. Kilroy is featured on the backside of the granite monument.

Bricks leading up three sides of the pavement feature the names of veterans including several members of Angie and Alanna Garrett’s family.

“I think it’s important for future generations to know how important these men were and to pay respect to them,” Alanna Garrett said.

The Garrett’s and other Wichita families proudly snapped pictures of the bricks.

“When my father joined World War II, he was 17. He told his parents they’d either let him or he was gonna go run away and do it. So it was important to him, it’s important to us that he has a brick,” Angie Garrett said.

The project was the “culmination of a years-long project” according to organizers. A directory that guides visitors to finding the brick they’re looking for was installed last month.
More information can be found at http://wichitaworldwariimemorial.com

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s