Stabbing near 11th and Grove sends man to hospital

By Published:
A man said he was stabbed near the area of 11th and Grove on May 27, 2017. Courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An adult male walked into a local hospital today with a stab wound.

Sargent Jason Cooley with the Wichita Police Department said the victim arrived at the hospital around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The victim said the stabbing occurred near the area of 11th and Grove in Wichita.

Authorities are investigating the scene where the victim said the stabbing occurred. Cooley said the victim is undergoing surgery.

