Small-town Kansas grocery store gets new life after remodel

By Published:
Hutchinson (KSN File Photo)

LITTLE RIVER, Kan. (AP) – A small-town grocery store in Kansas has been revitalized after a recent $200,000 remodel.

The Hutchinson News reports that the city of Little River purchased the building that houses the Garden of Eden grocery store and leased it back to the owners.

The city council then secured a community grant to help fund the remodel and update the store’s outdated coolers and freezers. The remodel also included a new ceiling with improved lighting, new heating and air conditioning, and refurbished wooden floors.

David and Debra Nelson have owned the only grocery store in the town of 600 people for the past 12 years.

Marci Penner, director of the Kansas Sampler Foundation, says many communities around the state are doing similar things to ensure the future of community grocery stores.

