Qdoba in Wichita robbed at gunpoint

By Published:
(Media General photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A male wearing a mask and dark clothing robbed a Wichita Qdoba restaurant at gunpoint around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

Authorities said a call came into dispatchers alerting them of the robbery at the Qdoba restaurant in the 400 block of north Rock Road.

A man demanded money and was armed with a handgun. The suspect was given cash and then he fled on foot.

Three Qdoba employees were there at the time of the robbery.

The suspect is believed to be about 5′ 8″ tall and weighing around 180 pounds.

Authorities are asking the public if they have any information to please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s