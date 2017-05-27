Qdoba in Wichita robbed at gunpoint

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A male wearing a mask and dark clothing robbed a Wichita Qdoba restaurant at gunpoint around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

Authorities said a call came into dispatchers alerting them of the robbery at the Qdoba restaurant in the 400 block of north Rock Road.

A man demanded money and was armed with a handgun. The suspect was given cash and then he fled on foot.

Three Qdoba employees were there at the time of the robbery.

The suspect is believed to be about 5′ 8″ tall and weighing around 180 pounds.

Authorities are asking the public if they have any information to please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.