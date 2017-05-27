Police seek driver suspected in fatal road-rage shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City, Missouri, police say they are searching for a man who shot two people, killing one of them, in a vehicle he had fumed during a suspected road-rage confrontation was moving too slowly.

Police spokesman Darin Snapp says a bald man about 4:15 p.m. Thursday began yelling at the victims through their car window, insisting they were driving too slow.

Snapp says that when the man pulled up to pass them, the victim sped up and pulled up next to the suspect and started arguing. Snapp says that’s when that driver was fatally shot in the head, and a woman in the car was grazed by a bullet.

The suspect then fled the scene.