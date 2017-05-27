Perfection: 21 up, 21 strikeouts for high school pitcher

By Published:
Courtesy Pixabay

CEDAR GROVE, N.J. (AP) – A New Jersey high school softball pitcher has pitched a true perfect game.

Cedar Grove sophomore Mia Faieta struck out all 21 batters she faced in a state playoff game Thursday.

The performance helped her team defeat North Warren 4-0.

Lady Cougars coach Nicole Velardi tells The Record (https://njersy.co/2s1SFDd) she’s never witnessed anything like it.

Earlier this month, Faieta struck out all 15 batters she faced in a five-inning game. This season, she has 321 strikeouts, and her performance Thursday gave her the most strikeouts in the state this season.

