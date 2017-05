On Friday, the Newton Girls 400 meter relay team set the all time state record of 46.86 seconds. Really fast for one time around the track. That was just the preliminaries. The final was on Saturday, and even though the ladies didn’t break their own record, they still won the state title with a time of 47.25 seconds.

The girls were happy to represent the town of Newton and demonstrate their accomplishments to the rest of the state.