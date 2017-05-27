Lucky boaters safe after being pulled out of Lake Afton

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some lucky boaters are safe today after being pulled out of Lake Afton when their makeshift boat sank.

Authorities said Sedgwick County fire crews were called out to a submerged vehicle call just after noon today. When the crews arrived they found two people in the water. Rescue crews quickly got the two boaters out of the water.

Sheriff deputies said the pair were wearing life preservers and no one was injured.

