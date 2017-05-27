Kansas court lets stand inmate’s pleas in double killing

By Published: Updated:
(Media General photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Supreme Court has rejected an inmate’s bid to withdraw his no-contest pleas in a 2003 attack that killed two women and wounded a third.

Friday’s ruling rejected 44-year-old King Phillip Amman Reu-El’s claims that a Shawnee County judge misinformed him about appellate rights that would be waived by making the pleas.

Amman Reu-El was convicted in 2005 of capital murder and other charges in the Topeka shooting deaths, and he was sentenced to death. Those convictions were overturned, and Reu-El entered his no-contest pleas at retrial.

He’s now serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for 25 years, as well as a consecutive term of nearly 14 years for attempted murder.

Amman Reu-El changed his name from Phillip Cheatham Jr. while awaiting the retrial.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s