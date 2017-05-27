Body of missing man recovered in Missouri River

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. (KSNW) – According to a news release sent out by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation a victim of a death investigation was recovered in the Missouri River late this morning.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, a citizen spotted a body in the Missouri River, south of St. Joseph, MO in Buchanan County. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded and recovered the body, which has been identified as Daniel Purvis, age 64, of St. Joseph, MO. Authorities had been searching the Wolf River and other nearby bodies of water for Purvis since Monday, May 22.

Christopher Colhour, age 40, from the St. Joseph area, was arrested May 22 for the theft of a 2009 Chevy Traverse which belonged to Mr. Purvis. Colhour remains in custody in Doniphan County Jail due to his suspected involvement in the disappearance of Mr. Purvis. Further charges are pending.

The agencies who assisted the KBI and the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation or search were the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, the Missouri Search and Rescue K-9 Unit, the Overland Park Police Department Dive Team, the St. Joseph Police Department, the Elwood Police Department, the Wathena Police Department, the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Joseph Fire Department.

This investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.