Wichita business owner pleads guilty in $250,000 tax case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita business owner pleaded guilty Friday to withholding more than $258,000 in taxes from employee salaries that he failed to pay over to the government.

U.S. attorney Tom Beall said Michael Skladzien, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of failing to pay over taxes. In his plea, he admitted that while he owned S&S Floor Maintenance, he withheld approximately $258,610 from salaries of employees to pay federal taxes. Instead of paying the funds over to the government, he spent the money on personal expenses including gambling.

Sentencing for Skladzien is set for August 11. He faces up to five years in federal prison.

