WATCH: Man drives off during routine traffic stop

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers are warning drivers to be cautious while driving this weekend.

“Everybody is excited to get off work and head to the lake. It will be a busy night tonight for sure,” says Trooper Marcus Baker.

And it inevitably will be. He’s already responded to one accident on k-96.

Trooper Baker is reminding people to watch their speeds, keep eyes on the road and wear their seatbelt.

He pulls one man over for not wearing his seatbelt and gives him a ticket.

But he tells the trooper it was because of issues he was having with his chest.

Minutes later another man is pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt. Only this man has no license or any form of I.D.

He asks Baker, “Am I going to jail?”

Baker says they need to check out his license. He starts the ticket and then suddenly the man drives off.

“As I went back to run his information through the system through our dispatch he decided to take off,” says Baker.

The trooper decides not to pursue for fear of public safety and because I was in the car.

“Any time that we have somebody that comes and rides with us you guys are our number one priority keeping you safe,” says Baker.

The driver blitzes through the intersection.

Baker calls it in and Wichita police find the car but the driver and passenger fled.

As he searches the car we find out more about the driver who is still at large.

“The driver happened to be suspended.”

For this Trooper, Friday is another reminder that you just never know what can happen while on the job.

“You know sometimes we get some, sometimes we lose some. In this scenario I think it was in the public’s interest that we keep everyone safe and we didn’t pursue at this point.”