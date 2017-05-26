Washington Post: Kushner proposed secret communication channel with Kremlin

CNN Published:
Jared Kushner
FILE- In this Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner watches as President Donald Trump, left, congratulates other White House senior staff during a swearing in ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Their reputations at risk, a coterie of President Donald Trump's associates caught up in the swirling debate about Trump and Russia are turning to a similar if unusual playbook: volunteering to testify to Congress, before even being asked. Kushner, told the Senate intelligence panel he'd gladly answer questions about his meetings with the Russian ambassador and others. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and trusted aide Jared Kushner discussed creating a secret communications channel between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin with Russia’s ambassador Sergei Kislyak, The Washington Post reported Friday, citing US officials briefed on intelligence reports.

Kislyak reportedly told higher-ups in Moscow that Kushner suggested the proposal in a meeting at Trump Tower — which former national security adviser Michael Flynn also attended — in December. Kushner “suggested using Russian diplomatic facilities in the United States for the communications,” the Post reported.

CNN has not yet confirmed the Post’s report.

However, earlier this year, in March, CNN reported Kushner had “relationship meetings” with Kislyak and with Russian banker Sergey Gorkov to discuss issues like sanctions. The transition team was looking for ways to establish a back channel to Putin, a source told CNN.

The FBI’s investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election is looking at Kushner’s multiple roles in the Trump administration, CNN reported Thursday.

Reached Friday, an administration official said there would be no comment on the latest Kushner report.

