Wanted: Loren T. Westenfeld

Loren is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for MAKING FALSE INFORMATION. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.
Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.
Name: Loren T. Westenfeld
Born: 1962
Ht/Wt: 6′ 1″ – 220 lbs.
Other:
White Male
Gray hair / Blue eyes
Right Arm, Left Arm, Neck
To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website