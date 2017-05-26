Wanted: Loren T. Westenfeld

Loren is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for MAKING FALSE INFORMATION. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Loren T. Westenfeld

Born: 1962

Ht/Wt: 6′ 1″ – 220 lbs.

Other:

White Male

Gray hair / Blue eyes

Right Arm, Left Arm, Neck

