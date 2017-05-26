Some campsites closed at Wilson Lake

WILSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Heavy rainfall throughout the state caused water levels to rise significantly at Wilson Lake.

“Last year at this time, we were 6.2 feet below normal level,” said Dan Hays, operations manager. “Today we’re about 3.1 feet above. So we’ve had almost an 11 foot swing since last year.”

The high water level has staff taking extra precautions for Memorial Day Weekend.

“We will be closing a handful of sites in Lucas Park this weekend,” said Hays. “The water is coming up and close to those campsites, and we’re closing those for safety precautions.”

According to Hays, only six campsites will be closed. However, with some rain in the forecast Friday night, staff will keep a close eye on other sites close to the water.

The operations manager expects around 20,000 visitors this weekend.

Wilson Lake is a lot of families go-to lake during summer holidays.

For one family, this is their fourth year going to the lake for Memorial Day.

Edeleena Unzueta said she enjoys the family bonding they do at Wilson Lake.

“We play ball, we blow bubbles, have water balloon fights and stuff like that,” Unzueta said.

Staff said they want everyone to have fun, but they also want people to stay safe.

“Boat smart, keep alcohol to a minimum and wear a life jacket if you’re out on the water,” said Hays.

He added that the lake’s camping sites are booked, and for those that come without a reservation, be prepared to be turned away.

