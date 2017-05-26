Manhattan Murder Suspect Found In Wichita

Published:
(Courtesy: Riley County Police)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man suspected of murder in Riley county was found by the Wichita Police Department at a local motel.

Steven Harris is a suspect in the shooting death of German Gonzalez-Garcia, 39, of Manhattan.

Harris was found at the Motel 6 just off of East Kellogg near Rock road Thursday night.

Police also arrested Cora brown who police previously believed to have been in danger and was placed on the missing persons list.

The Riley County Police Department tweeted lasted night that the pair had been taken into custody in Wichita. As well as thanking residents for being vigilant and providing dozens of tips.

