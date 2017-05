Down to his final strike, Jacob Taylor delivered. Down 4-3, with runners on second and third, the Maize Eagle drilled the baseball above the short stop’s reach. 2017 State Champs: Maize Eagles.

Maize defeated Overland Park- St. Thomas Aquinas 5-4, to win the 5A state championship. The eagles were down 4-0, but scored three runs in the sixth, and two in the seventh for the epic win.