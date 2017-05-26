Lucky for Life Ticket worth $25,000 sold in south central Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Lottery players, check your Lucky for Life tickets. One ticket sold in south central Kansas matched the first five numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, to win $25,000 a year for life. The winning numbers in last night’s Lucky for Life drawing are 3-6-14-19-22 Lucky Ball 15.

The south central region of Kansas includes the following 15 counties: Barton, Rice, McPherson, Marion, Stafford, Reno, Harvey, Pratt, Kingman, Sedgwick, Butler, Barber, Harper, Sumner and Cowley.

Kansas was one of four states to have a second tier prize winner worth $25,000 a year for life in last night’s drawing. Other states to have a second tier prize winner include Maine, Minnesota and South Carolina. In Kansas, the lucky ticket holder has 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $25,000 a year for life prize. Once the ticket is claimed, the winner has 60 days from the claim date to decide if they wish to take the $25,000 a year for life annuity payments or the cash option of $390,000.

This is the second $25,000 a year for life prize won in Kansas since the Kansas Lottery joined the game in November 2016. Darryl “DJ” Hestand of Olathe claimed the first $25,000 a year for life prize from the April 10 Lucky for Life drawing.