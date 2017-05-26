Getting inked in the digital age, to let tattoos talk

NBC News Published: Updated:
It's a new trend with a new twist on tattoos. A company has developed tattoos that include a sound track. Courtesy NBC

NBC NEWS – There is a story behind most tattoos. But, what if your ink could speak for itself?

That’s the premise behind soundwave tattoos.

“They get to share the sound of the person or moment with whoever they’re sharing that with,” said Nate Siggard of Skin Motion.

Nate Siggard is the founder of Skin Motion, and app-based company that can use tattoos to memorialize any audio file under one minute.

“When they upload that sound to our app the sound gets analyzed and turned into the waveform,” Siggard said.

Users can “hear” the finished tattoo by scanning it with their smartphone camera.

Chris Kelley signed up to be one of the artists to offer soundwave tattoos when Skin Motion launches next month.

“You’ve got the look of the tattoo and then when you can scan it and play something that’s personal to that person I think that really adds something to it,” said Tattoo Artist Chris Kelley.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s