Thomas Delgado charged with seven counts including sexual exploitation of a child

By Published: Updated:
Thomas J. Delgado (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Valley Center police officer Thomas Delgado has been charged with seven counts at an unscheduled first appearance in District Court on Friday.

District Attorney Marc Bennett said Delgado has been charged with the following:

  • Count 1: sexual exploitation of a child (felony)
  • Count 2: sexual battery (misdemeanor)
  • Count 3: harass by telecom device (misdemeanor)
  • Count 4: official misconduct (misdemeanor)
  • Count 5: attempted sexual battery (misdemeanor)
  • Count 6: harass by telecom device (misdemeanor)
  • Count 7: harass by telecom device (misdemeanor)

Please note that telecom refers to texts.

Bennett said Delgado is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in this case on June 7. He also remains out of custody on the $75,000 bond he previously posted, with no contact with State’s witnesses as an added condition.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s