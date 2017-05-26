Thomas Delgado charged with seven counts including sexual exploitation of a child

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Valley Center police officer Thomas Delgado has been charged with seven counts at an unscheduled first appearance in District Court on Friday.

District Attorney Marc Bennett said Delgado has been charged with the following:

Count 1: sexual exploitation of a child (felony)

Count 2: sexual battery (misdemeanor)

Count 3: harass by telecom device (misdemeanor)

Count 4: official misconduct (misdemeanor)

Count 5: attempted sexual battery (misdemeanor)

Count 6: harass by telecom device (misdemeanor)

Count 7: harass by telecom device (misdemeanor)

Please note that telecom refers to texts.

Bennett said Delgado is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in this case on June 7. He also remains out of custody on the $75,000 bond he previously posted, with no contact with State’s witnesses as an added condition.

