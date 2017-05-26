Five Wichita Chipotle locations affected in security incident

By Published: Updated:
Chipotle
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2016, file photo, shows a sign for the Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh's Market Square.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – According to Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., multiple stores have suffered a security breach that was initially reported on April 25. The investigation of the security incident has come to a close.

The investigation involved leading cyber security firms, law enforcement, and the payment card networks.

The operation of malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale devices at certain Chipotle restaurants between March 24 and April 18. The malware searched for track data which contains cardholder name, card number, expiration date and internal verification code. Chipotle said they do not believe other customer information was affected.

Not all locations were involved, however five Wichita locations were. The Wichita locations affected are listed below:

  • 7130 W Maple Ste 100
  • 535 S. Rock Road
  • 515 N Hillside St.
  • 3015 N Rock Road
  • 2241 N Maize Rd, Suite 111

Over 20 locations in Kansas were also affected.

Chipotle said the malware has since been removed and they will continue to work with cyber security firms to evaluate ways to enhance their security measures.

