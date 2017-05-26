Crime Stoppers needs help solving Park City robbery

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers is working to solve an armed robbery.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, May 14, the Park City Subway was robbed at gunpoint of the store’s cash by a man wearing dark clothing, gloves and a ski mask. His gun was a blued semi-automatic with a silver ejection port. The suspect was described as having a dark complexion and spoke with a very soft tone.

Detective are working to see if this case is related to recent commercial robberies in Wichita.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111. You can also submit a tip by clicking here.

