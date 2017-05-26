Crews are investigating a tractor reported in Walnut River

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County crews are on the scene of a tractor in the water in the Walnut River east of El Dorado. The tractor is in the river south of 12th Street.

Authorities said they don’t know who owns the tractor or if there is anyone in the river.

Crews are in the water making sure there is no one under the tractor.

Butler County dispatch said the Army Corp of Engineers have shut off the flow from El Dorado Lake to slow the flow down the Walnut River.

This story is still developing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.