Crews are investigating a tractor reported in Walnut River

By Published: Updated:
Police lights ( KSN File Photo)

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County crews are on the scene of a tractor in the water in the Walnut River east of El Dorado. The tractor is in the river south of 12th Street.

Authorities said they don’t know who owns the tractor or if there is anyone in the river.

Crews are in the water making sure there is no one under the tractor.

Butler County dispatch said the Army Corp of Engineers have shut off the flow from El Dorado Lake to slow the flow down the Walnut River.

This story is still developing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s