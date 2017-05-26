Athletes, fans and families spend time, money in Wichita over championship weekend

Fans watch the races at Cessna Stadium on Friday morning.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita stadiums are playing host to high school baseball, softball, soccer and track and field championships over Memorial Day weekend.

Fans from all corners of the wheat state are in town, staying in hotels and eating in restaurants between races, games and matches.

“I always hit up Chick-Fil-A. We don’t have one in Hugoton so we always eat there,” Melody Witt of Hugoton said.

Witt had over a three hour drive to watch the 20 track athletes from Hugoton compete at Cessna Stadium.

“I was planning on going to Hatman Jack’s and of course we’re gonna get a motel and spend the night and go to a restaurant some place or another,” Mike Langley of Olpe said.

KSN spoke to a food truck vendor who is capitalizing on the extra traffic this weekend.

“People over here are coming statewide and they might get a glimpse of my truck, and they haven’t seen it before so now they will recognize it,” owner of Gaga’s Grub, Dustin Presley said.

Track parents trickled across 21st street to check out Presley’s food truck, which says “the ugliest taco truck in Wichita” on the side.

“I would say, especially when I drive around and even when I set up, if I’m serving people or not serving people, it’s exposure, exposure, exposure,” Presley said.

Several hotels in the area are at capacity this weekend, even saying this could be good practice for when Wichita hosts the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament in March.

