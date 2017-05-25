Woman who tried to dig up grave in Hutchinson pleads guilty

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – A woman who tried to dig up a grave at a Hutchinson cemetery has pleaded guilty to two municipal charges.

Thirty-three-year-old Natasha Holmes pleaded guilty Wednesday to criminal desecration of a grave and criminal damage to property.

The Hutchinson News reports investigators have not disclosed the reason Holmes said she was trying to dig up the grave at Eastside Cemetery.

Holmes was transferred to Larned State Hospital for evaluation after her arrest but was released on bond before Wednesday’s hearing.

Patrol Lt. Rob Rowe said Holmes didn’t appear to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs when she was arrested May 1.

