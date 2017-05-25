Woman goes on racist rant at Walmart

CENTERON, Ark. (KHBS and KHOG) – A woman shopping in a Wal-Mart in Centeron, Arkansas is the target of racist comments from another shopper.

Eva Hicks was the target of the remarks.

“I encountered this lady that was on my way and I asked her politely you know if I could pass, and I said excuse me, and she was being very hateful, immediately.”

Woman: Get out of here.

Eva Hicks: No I’m not going to get out of here. Woman: Go back to Mexico. Eva Hicks: No! No I’m not! Woman: You’re just going to stand here and argue. Eva Hicks: No, because this is my country. Woman: Your country? Eva Hicks: Yes, this is my country. Woman: This is not your country? Eva Hicks: Oh yes it is. Woman: We don’t want you here Eva Hicks: Yes it is, I don’t care. Manager: “That’s not true, we do want you here.” Woman: We don’t want you here Eva Hicks: Oh yes it is. Manager: That’s not true, we do want you here. Eva Hicks: I don’t care what you want or not. Manager: We do want you here. Woman: Leave me alone. Manager: That’s not true. Woman: Go. Go. Hicks said the incident upset her so much because of her love for this area. “This country has given me so much, so much opportunities for me, for my family, for my kids. It is a beautiful country. This is a free country.” During the incident, several bystanders and a store manager stepped in to defend Hicks. “I felt love, I felt like, yes, I belong here. There is no reason for someone to treat me less, just because my skin is different, just because I have an accent, just because I was born in a different country.” The unidentified woman also made comments to another woman who was attempting to help. Hicks said she just wants to put the encounter in the past and wants the best for the other woman. “I just wish her good, it’s really sad to see somebody like that,” said Hicks. The assistant manager did ask the woman to leave the store. They also gave this statement saying quote: “We value respect for everyone who visits our stores. We have no tolerance for the language or actions of this customer and are proud to see that our assistant manager responded appropriately by asking her to leave the store.”