Wingnuts crush Winnipeg 19-4 on Game Night For Dave Freeman

WICHITA, Kans. (May 25, 2017) – Leo Vargas went 4-4 and Matt Chavez drove in five runs, as the Wichita Wingnuts hammered the Winnipeg Goldeyes 19-4 in the series opener Thursday night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

Wichita (5-3) took advantage of some Winnipeg (5-3) charity to grab the lead in the first, as two walks and a hit by pitch from Goldeyes starter Zach Nuding (0-1) preceded a two-run single from Chavez to provide the Wingnuts an early 2-0 edge.

After Eddie Medina (1-0) turned the Goldeyes aside in the second, the Wingnuts added three more runs in the bottom half. Christian Stringer doubled to deep right-center to plate Vargas, then Brent Clevlen followed with a two-RBI single as Wichita grabbed a 5-0 lead.

The Wingnuts continued to tack on in the third, as Vargas doubled home a run and Harrison Kain followed with an RBI to extend the advantage to 7-0. A wild pitch scored Kain, then Chavez delivered his second two-run single of the night to put the Wingnuts in double figures at 10-0. Another wild pitch scored TJ Mittelstaedt for the final tally of the inning and an 11-0 Wingnuts lead.

Two more Wichita runners crossed the plate in the bottom of the fourth, as Kain drilled a two-run opposite field single for a 13-0 margin.

Winnipeg got all four of their runs in the top of the seventh, but the Wingnuts responded with three of their own in the home half to restore the lead to 16-4. Wichita added a trio of runs in the bottom of the eighth against Goldeyes infielder Thomas Bess for the game’s final margin.

The two teams will continue the series tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05. Jordan Cooper (1-0, 0.00) will get the start for Wichita, while Winnipeg will counter with right-hander Edwin Carl (0-0, 3.00). All the action will be broadcast on 1410 AM/93.9 FM, and at americanassociationbaseball.tv.