Wichita police make arrest in Aroma Hookah shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they made an arrest in a weekend shooting at the Aroma Hookah bar.

Police tell us it happened around 1 a.m. in the 4900 block of East 21st Street North.

One employee was shot and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

According to police, 21-year-old John D. Houze was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery with a firearm. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

