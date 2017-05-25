Trump proposes cap on crop insurance, farmer reacts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Earlier this week, agricultural groups pushed back against proposed cuts to agriculture proposed by President Donald Trump.

One of the proposals is a $40,000 cap on crop insurance, meaning many farmers will be unable to insure their entire acreage.

“Crop insurance cuts, seed is high, chemical is high, crop prices are low and crop insurance is already high so why should it get any higher?” AJ Lanier, a farmer near Whitewater said.

Lanier and his family farm hundreds of acres of wheat and soybeans. The harsh winter and strange spring weather patterns could take a toll on their yield, making insuring their crops important.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) said in a statement, “Now it not the time for another hit to Kansas farmers. With low prices, tough weather, poor yields and the latest freeze’s damage to the wheat crop, things could not be worse. The proposed cuts to crop insurance would greatly reduce the effectiveness of the program for farmers and ranchers trying to manage risk and continue feeding the nation.”

We reached out to Senator Pat Roberts (R-Kansas) since he sits on the agriculture committee in Washington DC, but have yet to hear back.

The National Farmer’s Union called the cuts “deeply disappointing” in a statement:

“The President’s proposed budget is an assault on the programs and personnel that provide vital services, research, and a safety net to America’s family farmers, rural residents and consumers. It is deeply disappointing that the President would propose such cuts, especially in the midst of a farm crisis that has family farmers and ranchers enduring a drastic, four-year slide in farm prices and a 50 percent drop in net farm income.

The proposal slashes crop insurance by $29 billion, conservation programs by $6 billion, and SNAP by $191 billion, in addition to $3 billion in cuts to other farm programs. Such cuts would leave farmers, ranchers, and consumers without an effective safety net, and would make passing a new Farm Bill almost certainly impossible.

The proposal also continues the $4.7 billion cut to USDA that was proposed by the Administration in March. This huge cut to discretionary spending would put rural development, conservation and research programs on the chopping block.

In addition to cuts to farm and rural programs, the president’s proposal stands to worsen access to healthcare for rural residents. The proposed $800 billion cut to Medicaid would disproportionately impact rural residents who enroll in the program at a higher rate than their urban counterparts.

NFU calls on Congress to reject these budget cuts and adopt funding levels that ensure the success and vibrancy of farming communities and rural America.”