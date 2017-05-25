Shots fired at Great Bend officer; car being sought

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Great Bend police are looking for the occupants of a vehicle that allegedly fired shots an officer. It happened Wednesday evening around 9 p.m.

Police said the officer was exiting the police department when he observed a dark-colored passenger car driving northbound on Williams Street in front of the building.

The officer noticed a person hang out of the passenger window and point what appeared to be some sort of assault rifle. The officer then heard numerous shots come from the direction of the car.

Due to the sound of the shots, the officer believed the weapon to be some sort of air gun, such as an airsoft gun or bb gun.

The officer did not return fire on the vehicle.

“This was obviously a very dangerous situation, whether the weapon used turns out to be real or not. I’m proud that the officer in this incident showed such restraint, but not all situations turn out that way,” said Chief Cliff Couch, Great Bend Police Department. “It’s very difficult for an officer to identify a fake weapon, across the street, in a matter of seconds; and the people in that car could have very easily been killed as a result of their actions.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crimestoppers at 620-792-1300.

