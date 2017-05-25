Sedgwick County detention deputy arrested on allegations of driving under the influence

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A detention deputy with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was arrested early this morning.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said the detention deputy was booked in to jail on allegations of driving under the influence.

Sheriff Easter said a patrol deputy with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office stopped the vehicle the detention deputy was driving for a traffic violation shortly before 3:00 a.m.

He said the DUI case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for charges and no further comments will be made by the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Easter said the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is a professional organization that honors the core values of, integrity, duty, ethics, attitude, leadership, and service. He said they take pride in demonstrating these values on a daily basis. The Sheriff’s Office will always investigate any allegation against an employee with the due diligence that the public entrusts in us.

