Red Nose Day returns

NBC News Published:

(NBC) – “Red Nose Day”, the comedy telethon that raises money to assist children in poverty around the world, returns tonight on NBC.

This year’s effort starts on the “American Ninja Warrior” course with celebrities giving it a go.

Money is raised for every obstacle they conquer.

Meanwhile, Julia Roberts faces a challenge of an entirely different sort on “Running Wild with Bear Grylls.”

Grylls leads Roberts on a running wild adventure in Africa, across a rope bridge, to hand deliver vaccines to children in a remote village.

Roberts’ journey leads into the live one hour telethon.

Red Nose founder Richard Curtis highlights tonight’s event with a reunion sequel to his romantic comedy “Love Actually.”

Organizers hope the follow-up sparks Red Nose Day donations.

More than 60 million dollars have raised in the U.S. over the first two years.

“It’s about giving and about kindness. And the world always needs that. And some love actually,” says star Keira Knightley.

“Red Nose Day” events start tonight at 8pm Eastern, with the actual one hour telethon at 10pm Eastern.

You can donate during the show online or by phone.

You can also get a head start by going to the organization’s website by clicking here.

 

 

