After a great regular season, Maize softball’s season came to an end in the state quarterfinals in Wichita. Eagles lost to Blue Valley Southwest by a final of 9-7.

Bishop Carroll also lost in the quarterfinals to Shawnee-Mill Valley by a final of 9-7. Golden Eagles could not overcome a 7 run first inning by Shawnee-Mill Valley. Golden Eagles were the two seed in the tournament.