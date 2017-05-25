Kansas woman fights to keep state fair champion lamb title

WASHINGTON, Kan. (AP) – A northern Kansas woman is fighting a decision by state fair officials to strip her champion lamb title and winnings because of alleged performance enhancement.

The Hutchinson News reports Kansas State University student Gabryelle Gilliam had the grand champion market lamb at the 2016 Kansas State Fair, but she was disqualified in January for “unethical fitting.”

The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Dr. Paul Grosdidier says he concluded after a carcass exam that a natural substance was injected into the animal “within a few days” of inspection. State fair rules prohibit treating animals with a substance to alter its body in any way.

Gilliam alleges in Reno County District Court documents that the fair’s actions weren’t supported by substantial evidence. She wants the disqualification overturned.

The Kansas Attorney General’s office is seeking more time to respond to her complaint.

