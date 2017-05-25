Kansas’ regents to pick new University of Kansas chancellor

By Published:
KU Campus (KSN File Photo)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The governing board of Kansas’ higher education is set to name on a new University of Kansas chancellor.

The Kansas Board of Regions is scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon in Lawrence to vote on the successor to retiring Bernadette Gray-Little. The chosen candidate was expected to attend Thursday’s meeting.

Gray-Little has been chancellor since 2009 and announced last September that she would retire this summer.

The board interviewed an unspecified number of finalists for the job earlier this week and has said its goal was to have a new chancellor hired in time to start July 1.

The meeting will be live-streamed at http://www.chancellor.ku.edu/.

