Kansas House approves school aid plan some call insufficient

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas House has approved a bill that would phase in a $280 million increase in the state’s spending on public schools over two years even though some members said the extra money isn’t enough to satisfy a court mandate.
The vote Thursday was 84-39. The bill goes next to the Senate.
The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that the state’s $4 billion a year in aid to its 286 school districts is inadequate. The court did not say exactly how much spending must increase when it set a June 30 deadline for lawmakers to pass a new school funding law.
Attorneys for the four school districts that sued the state consider the plan inadequate and Democrats predicted the court will reject it. Many Republicans disagreed.
