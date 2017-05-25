Judge: UPS must pay $247 million to NYC and state in cigarette case

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 21, 2015 file photo, a patron smokes a cigarette inside a bar in New Orleans hours before a smoking ban takes effect in bars, gambling halls and many other public places such as hotels, workplaces, private clubs and stores. A study released by the American Cancer society on Monday, Oct. 24, 2016 shows cigarettes contribute to more than one in four cancer deaths nationwide and the rate is highest _ nearly 40 percent _ among men in southern states where smoking and relatively lax tobacco control policies are more common. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW YORK (AP) – A federal judge has ordered delivery giant UPS Inc. to pay New York City and the state nearly $247 million in damages and penalties for illegally shipping cigarettes.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest handed down the penalty on Thursday after finding the company liable in a civil case in federal court in Manhattan for transporting untaxed cigarettes from Indian reservations.

New York state and New York City sued Atlanta-based UPS in 2015.

UPS claims it followed the rules and can only do so much to police what its 1.6 million daily shippers send in sealed packages. It says it’s “extremely disappointed” with the ruling, calling it excessive. The company plans to appeal.

The city says it’s pleased with the award, which it says reflects the serious nature of the offenses.

