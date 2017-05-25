Harvey County Attorney says case dismissed against Halstead city administrator

By Published: Updated:
James Hatfield

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Attorney said the case against the former Halstead city administrator has been dismissed.

Last year, James R. Hatfield was arrested as the result of an investigation conducted by David Yoder, the Harvey County Attorney and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Hatfield was charged with one count of felony perjury.

The attorney released the following statement:

“The specifics of the decision are not open to public dissemination at this time, other than to report that after detailed examination of the facts in this case, my office has determined that there is insufficient evidence to proceed with these charges.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s