Harvey County Attorney says case dismissed against Halstead city administrator

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Attorney said the case against the former Halstead city administrator has been dismissed.

Last year, James R. Hatfield was arrested as the result of an investigation conducted by David Yoder, the Harvey County Attorney and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Hatfield was charged with one count of felony perjury.

The attorney released the following statement:

“The specifics of the decision are not open to public dissemination at this time, other than to report that after detailed examination of the facts in this case, my office has determined that there is insufficient evidence to proceed with these charges.”

