Fans bid farewell to Dave Freeman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a perfect night for baseball, and one that was filled with good-byes. People from all over Kansas made their way to Lawrence Dumont Thursday night to meet Dave Freeman, and say a final good-bye.

“We’re going to miss him. You’ve got big shoes to fill,” said KSN Viewer Ron Tunnell. “He was on point. His personality was good, he’s always good with the community. He’s always good with our kids. And, he never had a demeanor that he didn’t have enough time with any of us.”

Ellen Haig and her family have watched Dave since he got to KSN more than two decades ago, and said she wasn’t going to miss the chance to see him off on his next adventure.

“We’ve been watching him for decades now and we really trust his weather reports and want to see him for one last time,” explained Haig.

As for 8-year-old Jalynn Hockett, meeting Dave Freeman was a dream come true.

“I never miss a minute of this show. It’s special to me,” stated Hockett.

The little guy says when he grows up, he wants to be a meteorologist, just like Dave.

”I just want to wish him a good luck in Israel,” Hockett said.

And wishes like that made this night *touching for the man himself.

“I’ve always tried to think about that it’s not just the lens, there’s families on the other side of that. So, on a night like tonight you get the chance to put real faces to that camera lens,” said Dave Freeman.

One last night with the people he served for 24 years here in Kansas.

“To be able to have this is just an incredible blessing and I’m just really filled with gratitude,” stated Freeman.

We love you, Dave. You will be missed by all of us here at KSN.