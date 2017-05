It was a good day for local Class 5A high school baseball teams, as Bishop Carroll, Salina South, and Maize all punched their ticket to the state semifinals.

Salina South got things started first with a convincing 8-2 win over Wichita Heights. Maize followed that up with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Shawnee Heights, and Bishop Carroll capped off the afternoon for the local teams with a thrilling 5-4 win in eight innings over Blue Valley Southwest.