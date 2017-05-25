Elderly woman robbed in Riverside

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said an elderly woman was targeted in two robberies this week. The latest happened early Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of North Coolidge.

The 73-year-old woman told police two suspects forced entry into her home. One suspect was armed with a shotgun and demanded property. The suspects left.

Police said the same woman was approached earlier this week in her driveway. A suspect demanded money and was armed.

If you know anything about either robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111. Police are also looking for nearby homes that may have surveillance video of the men.

