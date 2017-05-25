Citywide prayer held after recent rash of shootings in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) A recent string of shootings in Wichita has community and faith leaders looking for solutions.

Tonight, they gathered at Saint Andrews Missionary Baptist Church for a citywide prayer to end violence in Wichita.

Dr. Marilyn Shaw is a local pastor and a member of the God Squad, a group of faith leaders that work as the bridge between the community and police.

Shaw says the recent rash of violence in Wichita is disheartening.

“I was frustrated, I just couldn’t really grasp what took place,” said Shaw.

Jason Platter helped organize the event, that saw more than two dozen people come together.

“Tired of seeing it and I’ve got kids, grand kids, friends, who’ve all been affected by the shootings and just if nobody steps up and do anything, we just can’t sit on the sidelines and let it keep happening,” said Platter.

The recent shootings is something that City Councilwoman Lavonta Williams has taken notice of.

Three of this past weekends shootings happened in the district she represents.

She says she wants to find any solution for the senseless violence.

“Somehow we’ve got to get through to those who don’t understand what they are doing to their community,” said Williams.

As for faith leaders like Shaw, she says as a member of the God Squad, she’s hopeful she can be a part of the solution.

“I think it’s important to be seen as the God Squad that even though we are pastors, people need to know that we are available and accessible to them,” said Shaw.

Many people who attended the event say it’s important that the community comes together to unite and work toward finding solutions to cut down on the violence.