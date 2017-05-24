WSU Student Government Association investigation completed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State University Police Department recently completed its investigation surrounding the Student Government Association dinner May 4.

Both the police department and the Sedgwick County District Attorney has determined there is insufficient evidence to file criminal charges.

Chief Sara Morris with the Wichita State University Police Department said in a press release that all of the allegations regarding verbal disorderly conduct, assault, and battery will not result in charges due to insufficient evidence and that accounts of witnesses were inconsistent.

A police report filed May 5 listed “battery” and “disorderly conduct – fighting words or noisy conduct to cause resentment,” as the crimes that were being investigated. In the report, outgoing SGA President Joseph Shepard was listed as one of the two victims. His mother was the other.

