Warrant issued in Manhattan man’s shooting death

Steven Harris (Courtesy: Manhattan Police Department)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Riley County police have issued a warrant for a Manhattan man believed to be involved in a fatal shooting.

Police issued a warrant Tuesday for 38-year-old Steven Harris on one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

He’s wanted in the Sunday shooting death of 39-year-old German Gonzalez Garcia. Police say a second man was shot and is in critical condition at a Topeka hospital.

Harris is 5-foot-7-inches,” weighing 145 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and distinctive tattoos on his head and neck.

