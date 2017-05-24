TSA tests screening larger electronic devices separately

Travelers at some U.S. airports are being asked to place electronic devices bigger than a cellphone in separate bins so that they can be examined more closely.

The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday that it has been testing the procedure at 10 airports for more than a year, and it may be expanded nationwide.

The TSA says the approach is designed to “de-clutter” carry-on bags to make it easier for screeners to examine their contents.

A TSA spokesman says people enrolled in the Precheck program will still be able to leave their laptops in their bags during screening.

