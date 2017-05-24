Nico Hernandez prepares for his second professional fight

As an Olympic medalist and one of the higher-profile athletes to come out of Wichita in some time, the spotlight is never far from Nico Hernandez. But the 21 year-old boxer embraces his role in the local community and continues to do whatever he can to put Wichita on the map.

Nico’s next fight against Jose Rodriguez (2-0, 2 KO) will be on June 17th at Hartman Arena in Park City. It’s the headliner for the KO Night Boxing-card, and will air live on CBS Sports Network at approximately 9 p.m. CT. Nico will be going for his second straight KO to start off his professional boxing career.