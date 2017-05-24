Newton police see an increase in burglaries

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Newton police are warning residents of several burglaries. The burglaries are happening from homes, cars, and businesses.

Officers are concentrating on preventative patrols, and they need your help. Please make sure garage doors are closed and vehicles are locked. Keep an eye out for your friends and neighbors.

If officers find your property in a non-secure state, they will attempt to contact you to provide the opportunity to secure it.

