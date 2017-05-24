Marijuana extract helps some kids with epilepsy, study says

By Published:
KSN File Photo

A medicine made from marijuana cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot’s possible health benefits.

The study involved 120 children and teens in the U.S. and Europe and was the first rigorous test of a liquid extract from cannabis, without the ingredient that makes pot smokers high.

For those on the drug, seizures with convulsions dropped from around 12 a month to about six. The number did not change for others given a dummy medicine.

The drug is called Epidiolex (eh’-pih-DYE’-uh-lehx). It is not sold anywhere yet, but its maker is seeking U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.

The New England Journal of Medicine published the study Wednesday.

