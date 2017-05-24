Manhattan woman missing, may be with murder suspect

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan woman may be with a man suspected of murder.

Riley County police said 37-year-old Cora Brown may be with Steven Harris. He’s wanted in the Sunday shooting death of 39-year-old German Gonzalez Garcia. Police say a second man was shot and is in critical condition at a Topeka hospital.

Harris is considered armed and dangerous. Police say they may be traveling in a gold 2004 Buick Rendezvous.

If you see them, do not approach and to call 911 immediately.

