Kansas man accused of putting baby in trash enters plea

By Published: Updated:
Gavel (KSN News)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas man has pleaded no contest to putting his infant stepdaughter in an apartment complex trash compactor.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Marquis Young initially was charged with attempted first-degree murder after the baby was found in July 2016 in the trash bin. The then 9-month-old suffered two skull fractures but has recovered and been placed with relatives.

Young entered the no contest plea Monday after prosecutors filed amended aggravated battery and child abuse charges.

Young’s wife testified at a hearing that she went to spend the night with friends after an argument and left the baby with her husband. He’d been drinking and told investigators he couldn’t remember what happened during the night. Blood on his shirt matched the infant’s DNA.

Sentencing is set for July 14.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s